DARLINGTON -- Wade "Buddy" Albert O'Neal, age 83, passed away Monday, August 05, 2019. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 7th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Born January 5, 1936, Buddy is the son of the late J.D. O'Neal and Bessie Humphries O'Neal. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He worked in accounting for Coker Seed and retired from the Hartsville Oil Mill in Darlington. Buddy was a member of Central Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Alberta Enzor O'Neal; son, Wade Forrest (Cara) O'Neal of Irmo; daughter, Kelly (Mike) O'Neal Freeman of Wilmington; grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Freeman, Miranda (Paul) Ferrarese, Caitlin (Derek) Lewis, Reagan O'Neal, John David O'Neal, and five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Elms of Manning, and a special nephew, Michael Almond (Dawn) Cooke.He was preceded in death by his sister, Jewell Cooke.Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring St. Darlington, SC 29532; or to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
