Alan Deaver, 66, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, NC, a son of the late Derwood Deaver and the late Evelyn Weatherly Hutchinson. He is also predeceased by three sisters, Diane Byrd, Rebecca Flowers and Wanda Dell Perkins. Alan was a '72 graduate of McClenaghan High School, attended Francis Marion College and was a member of pKA Fraternity, where he was a chapter advisor for more than 20 years. He retired from DuPont and South Florence High School. He was a member of the Flintville Masonic Lodge #158 in Effingham. He loved the South Carolina Gamecocks. He is survived by Teresa Deaver; his daughter, Brandy (Scott) Nutter; son, Kevin (Kelly) Deaver; four grandchildren, Drew Nutter, Bryce Nutter, Arianna Deaver and Fiona Deaver; his twin brother, Steve (Mandy) Deaver; a brother-in-law, Bobby Flowers; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with burial to follow with Masonic Rites at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM, just prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Teresa Deaver. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.