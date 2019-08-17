FLORENCE Ralph Elbert Radford, Jr., 66, died July 24, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held graveside at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Ralph was born in Florence, SC, son of the late Ralph E. Radford, Sr., and Lucille Floyd Radford. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1972. Following high school, he travelled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. He also lived and worked in Alaska for a number of years before returning to Florence to attend Francis Marion University. He graduated from FMU with degrees in both psychology and biology in 1985. He then completed his Masters degree in physical therapy at the Medical University of South Carolina.He began his career in physical therapy with Lowe's Rehabilitation Services in Florence, followed by DHEC in Sumter County. He then started his own business, Daily Healthcare, which he operated until his retirement in 2012.Ralph continued his lifelong love of learning through travel, backpacking, "Jeeping," and bicycling.Predeceased by his parents, Ralph is survived by several cousins, including Johnny Timmons (Julia) Floyd of Lake City, SC.
