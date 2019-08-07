GREELEYVILLE -- Betty Jean Cannon Newton, 85, wife of the late Reverend Alton J. Newton, died Monday, August 5, 2019, in Manning. Mrs. Newton was born on May 27, 1934 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Mannie Cornelius Cannon and Linda Vernell Lambert Cannon. She was a homemaker and helped manage multiple family businesses over the years. Mrs. Newton was a faithful and devoted Pastor's wife for over 68 years. Surviving are her children, Al (Barbara) Newton of Lake City, Angela N. (Pat) Cooley of Manning and Mark Newton of Outer Banks, NC; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Kristy C., Pridgen of Lexington and Kim Newton of Olanta; sisters, Vera (David) Howard of Johnson City, TN and Shirley (Al) Kennedy of Ladson. Mrs. Newton was preceded in death by her sons, David Newton and Danny "Cotton" Newton; brothers, Elvin Cannon, George "Dinky" Cannon, Freddie L. Cannon, Reverend James Donald "Billy" Cannon, Sr. and George Albert Cannon.Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 4:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the services. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Crescent Hospice Staff, Shirley McBride and Kathy Murdock, for their care and concern. Memorials may be made to Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 James Road, Lake City, SC 29560 or Great Commission Ministries, 3503 West Turbeville Highway, Lake City, SC 29560.
