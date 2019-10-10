Billy Lee "B.L." Burr, 80, of Darlington, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Mr. Burr was born a son of the late Ella Odom Burr Taylor and Vernon Lindsay Burr. He was the owner and operator of Spirits of Florence, Inc., which was the longest continuous operating liquor store in Florence. He was a veteran of the US Navy and married Carmeta Marie Harrill in 1959 shortly after his discharge. Carmeta died in 2009 just prior to their 50th wedding anniversary. He had a tremendous love for the Lord, his Country and music. His entire life was devoted to his family his girls always came first - and then his beloved grandchildren. B.L. was also passionate about dogs and fast cars. Mr. Burr is survived by his daughters, Sandra Burr of Lexington, SC and Angie Burr and Sharon Burr, both of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Jonathan Lee Burr and Nicole Burr, both of Florence; great-grandchild, Bryson Lee Ivey of Florence; and sister, Ann B. Holladay of Florence. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday at Mount Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM5:00 PM on Saturday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Because he was an avid supporter of St. Jude's himself, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
