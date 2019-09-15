Clarence Mitchell Morris, Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mr. Morris was born the son of the late Eunice Bradshaw Morris and Clarence Mitchell Morris, Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II. He was the owner and operator of C. M. Motors in Florence. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Dennis M. Morris; brothers, Mack Morris and Oscar "Bubba" Morris; and sisters, Clester M. Shull and Ann M. Johnson.Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Hoffman Morris; sons, Michael Quincy Morris (Martha) of Florence, SC and Donnie G. Morris (Judy) of Peachland, NC; daughters, Barbara Calder (Willie) of Effingham, SC and Denise Stephens of Florence, SC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchild; and brothers, David Morris (Deloris) of Darlington, Paul Morris (Sandra) of Hartsville and Bradley Morris of Florence. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery with military honors by Florence County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from noon 1:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers, Sylvia Montgomery, Heather Matthews, RN, Leah Howell, LMSW and McLeod Hospice.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
A ‘curvy’ Alaska high school swimmer won — only to be disqualified because of a ‘suit wedgie’
-
More charges filed against Seth Hopkins
-
Florence One, former principal deny allegations made in lawsuit by ex-football coach
-
Wilson set to host first on-campus football game
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.