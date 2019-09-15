Clarence Mitchell Morris, Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mr. Morris was born the son of the late Eunice Bradshaw Morris and Clarence Mitchell Morris, Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II. He was the owner and operator of C. M. Motors in Florence. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Dennis M. Morris; brothers, Mack Morris and Oscar "Bubba" Morris; and sisters, Clester M. Shull and Ann M. Johnson.Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Hoffman Morris; sons, Michael Quincy Morris (Martha) of Florence, SC and Donnie G. Morris (Judy) of Peachland, NC; daughters, Barbara Calder (Willie) of Effingham, SC and Denise Stephens of Florence, SC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchild; and brothers, David Morris (Deloris) of Darlington, Paul Morris (Sandra) of Hartsville and Bradley Morris of Florence. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery with military honors by Florence County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from noon 1:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers, Sylvia Montgomery, Heather Matthews, RN, Leah Howell, LMSW and McLeod Hospice.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

