GEORGETOWN -- Sheriff A. Lane Cribb, Jr., 73, husband of Craig Holliday Henry, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Medical University of South Carolina.Born on August 13, 1946, in Hemingway, he was the son of the late Alton Lane Cribb, Sr. and the late Inez Tanner Cribb. Sheriff Cribb started his law enforcement career in 1973 as an investigator with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control. He continued his work as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff's Office until he returned to Georgetown County and began working with the sheriff's office. Sheriff Cribb was elected sheriff in 1992 and would go on to serve six additional terms. He attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Limestone College and the University of Alabama. He held a bachelor's degree in business administration. Sheriff Cribb was a graduate of Carolina Command College, National Center for Rural Law Enforcement, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and numerous other Law Enforcement training schools. He was the recipient of the 2016 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.Sheriff Cribb was a member of Belin United Methodist Church, the National Sheriff's Association, South Carolina Sheriff's Association, Masonic Lodge and the Elk Lodge. He was the Past President of North Carolina/South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association and the South Carolina Sheriff's Association.Survivors include his wife of Pawleys Island; three children, Alton Lane Cribb, III of Effingham, Kristina Cribb of Scranton and Matthew James Henry of Pawleys Island; two sisters, Alicia Dinsmore of Pleasant Hill and Lenora Riddle (Paul) of Greenwood; four nieces, Alishae Morris (Jim) of Pleasant Hill, Laura Dennin (Troy) of Greenwood, Leanna Riddle of James Island and Cora Parker of Myrtle Beach; two nephews, Phillip Tanner Riddle of Greenwood and Lucien Henry of Myrtle Beach; and one great nephew, Evan Morris of Pleasant Hill.Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown with Bishop John Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Saturday at First Baptist Church of Georgetown.Memorials may be made to Amazing Journey, 2394 Browns Ferry Rd. Georgetown, SC 29440.Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com.Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
