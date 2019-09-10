Alma Payne Land, 86, of Florence, SC passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.Mrs. Land was born in Marshall, NC a daughter of the late Richmond Payne and Betsy Jones Payne. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School Class and was a former cosmetologist. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. She was a member of a quilting group for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Joy Payne Littrell.Surviving are her husband of 60 years, James Allen Land of Florence; sons, J. Allen (Donna) Land, II of Florence and Gary Land, of High Point, NC ; daughter, Sonya Land, and grandson, James Allen "Jamie" Land, III.Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.The family will receive friends from 3 4 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Florence Memorial Gardens with the service to be held at 4:00 in the mausoleum chapel. Entombment will follow directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

