Rae Connor Atkinson Maurer died July 23, 2019 in Columbia, SC. She was born in Charleston, SC on December 1, 1926 to the late Thomas Barksdale and Grace Risher Connor. She grew up in St. George, SC, but also spent time with family and cousins in Charleston, SC and all over the low-country of SC. Rae graduated cum laude from Winthrop with a major in piano. She met and married Herbert Warren Atkinson, Jr. (Rip), the father of her children, and lived in Millen, Georgia and Atlanta, Georgia. After his death, she moved to Florence, SC where she lived for many years and worked at the Florence County Health Department. During that time, she married John (Jack) Fox Maurer, who also predeceased her in death. Rae celebrated 50 years of membership at Central United Methodist Church where she was active in many phases of church life during her time in Florence. The wonderful music and her Circle were two of her favorites.She is survived by three children: Ann Todd, formerly of Florence, SC and now of Southport, NC, Jeanie Atkinson of Columbia, SC, and Bert (Stephanie Snowden) Atkinson of Charleston, SC; three grand children: Wesley Wakeman (Matt) Graley of Southport, NC, Connor Atkinson (Marshall) Macon of Charlotte, NC, and Bubba (Samantha Smith) Atkinson of Washington, DC; great-granddaughters Kamrynn Graley and Miles Macon, great-grandson Stack Macon, and soon to arrive great-granddaughter Atkinson.Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, July 28, in the Central United Methodist Church chapel, located in Florence, SC. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3:00PM in the Commons area prior to the service. Bryant Funeral Home, St. George, SC will handle interment at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central UMC or to the charity of one's choice.
