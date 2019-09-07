James L. "Jimmy" Touchberry, 91, of Florence, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.Mr. Touchberry was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Edward Jackson Touchberry and Virginia Riggs Touchberry. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church where he was a member of the Senior Men's Sunday School Class, a lifetime member of the Hampton Lodge and the Omar Shrine of Mt. Pleasant. He was a Master Electrician and owner and operator of Touchberry Electric until his retirement in 1984.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Lyles Touchberry, who passed away in 1996, and daughter, Paula Foster.Surviving are his son, Ronnie (Susan) Touchberry; daughters, Sue Grooms and Lisa (Kevin) Brasington, and grandchildren, Jimmy Grooms, Keri Murray, Rachel Walker, and Will Brasington.Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 2400 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum chapel with the service to be held at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

