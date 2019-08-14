FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Charlie White "Rock" Cooper will be conducted 10:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow in Savannah Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.The family will receive friends at Clyde Court Apts., 627 Gillard St., Apt. A., Florence.

