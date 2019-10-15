Funeral services for Mr. David "Moon" Nathaniel White will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mount Zion AME Church, 1305 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC. Interment will take place 10:00 AM, Friday, October 18th in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Sunday, October 13th at his residence after an illness.David was born on July 17, 1946 in Florence, SC to Sam and Girlena Grant White. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1964 graduate of Wilson High School. He enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in Korea, and worked as a Communication Specialist. After being Honorably Discharged, he was formerly employed with CSX Railroad for 39 years.David was a member of Mount Zion AME Church, where he was past president of The Sons of Allen and a member of the male user board. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by five siblings: James & John White, Boyd White, Girlena White-Boone and George "Chuck" White.Survivors include: his wife of 20 years, Sandra Timmons White; 2 children, Cedric White and Dana White; two stepchildren, Shani (Andrew) Paul and Julius (Kylee) Ross; six grandchildren; two sisters, Julia Williamson and Corrine White; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
