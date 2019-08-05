Perry Hodge, 50, of Timmonsville, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mr. Hodge was born the son of Alisia R. Herring and the late Macon Hodge, Jr. He was a glazier with Palmetto Glass. Mr. Hodge was a member of Elim Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Macon Hodge Sr. and Elma Hodge. Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife, Amy Hodge; sons, Tyler Hodge, Dustin Gibson and Dylan Hodge; brothers, Victor Hodge, Michael Hodge and Marvin Herring; and sister, Christine Pledger.Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Elim Baptist Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

