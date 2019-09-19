LYNCHBURG -- Funeral service for Mrs. Bertha Brown Ingram will be 11 AM Saturday in the St. John United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She died Saturday September 14, 2019. She was born in Florence County a daughter of the late Leslie and Ruth Arron Brown. She attended the public schools of Florence County and was a devoted member of the St. John United Methodist Church. She was employed at Carolinas Hospital for over 30 years until retirement. Her husband David Ingram preceded her in death.Survivors include: her children, Ricky (Marlene) Edwards, Veronica (Milton) Epps, Dwayne (Lucinda) Edwards, David Bernard (Vajannise) Ingram and Samantha (Tyrone) Lowery; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.The family is receiving friends at 10520 Nero Circle, Olanta, SC.

