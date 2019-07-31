FLORENCE -- Betty Jean Drew Isgett, 81, passed away on July 30, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation today (Thursday) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.Mrs. Isgett was born in Mullins, South Carolina the daughter of the late Dayton, Sr. and Beulah Lewis Drew. Surviving are her husband of 43 years, James Wayne Isgett; son Rusty (Susan) Hardee; daughters, Dianne (Pete) Watford, Dana (Wayne) Powell; brother, Dayton (Betty) Drew and sister, Gracie (Bob) Cobb; nine grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by a son, Michael Hardee and three grandchildren.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
