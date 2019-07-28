FLORENCE Patricia Arlene Wood, 75, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, after an illness.A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.She was born in Richmond, Indiana, a daughter of the late Classie and Esther Mitchell Day. She was predeceased by her husband, William O. Wood, and five siblings.Survivors include two sons, William F. Wood and James Wood, and two daughters, Patricia Yount and Theresa Caulder, all of Florence; four siblings, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, including special niece, Dawnetta Day.Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
