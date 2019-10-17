Timmonsville, SC -- Bobby Lee McElveen, 76, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel ofLayton-Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 to 2:00 before the service at the Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial.Mr. McElveen was born in Williamsburg County, the son of the late William Harold and Mary Elizabeth Baker McElveen. He was in the Air Forceand served during the Vietnam Era. Before retiring, he worked as an Investigator with Insurance Companies. Bobby was a member of the Gospel Temple.He was married to the late Peggy Smith McElveen, who passed away in August of this year.He is survived by three daughters, Karen (Chuck) Solesbee, Beth Rouse, Jennifer (Troy) Gossage, a son, Eddie "Bo" Godwin; brother, James "Jim" McElveen; sister, Betty (Al) Richardson; special niece, Tina Horton (Kevin) Lynch; a number of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren He is preceded in death by other family members, Evie McElveen, a brother, James William McElveen.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Assoc., SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd, Ste-L. Anderson, SC 29621.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.comLayton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
