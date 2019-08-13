FLORENCE Eleanor Osborne Odom, 92, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after an illness.Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, in Trinity Methodist Church Cemetery, Trinity Church Road, Alcolu, South Carolina.She was born in Summerton, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Alvin M. and Mary Estelle Evans Osborne. She graduated from Columbia Business College and worked as a manager with Vision Cable for over 25 years.Mrs. Odom was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Christian Family Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the piano.She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Archie Creighton Odom, Sr.; a grandson, Michael Welborn Odom; and other family members, Roy Osborne, Charlton Osborne, Alvin M. Osborne, Jr., Julian Baird, Katherine McDonald, Lois Smith, and Esther Morris.Survivors include her three sons, Archie "Creig" Odom, Jr. (Elizabeth M.) of Bluffton, SC, M. Glenn Odom (Rachel M.) of Florence, and Gary L. Odom of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Carolyn Hammond (John) of Newberry, SC, and Melva Christmas of Florence; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence, or Epworth Children's Home.
