Mary Katherine Miller Lyday, 89, wife of the late William "Bill" Lyday died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mrs. Lyday was born December 6, 1929, in Johnsonville, Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late John E. Miller and Lillie Douglas Miller. She was a member of Pamplico First Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader training. She also taught at the First Baptist Church of Brevard, NC. Mrs. Lyday was a member of the Town Council of Pamplico, serving as Mayor Pro tempore; past President of the Garden Club and served in the mountains in many clubs. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, serving as past Grand Representative, past District Deputy, and past Matron. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, William A. Lyday; brothers, James, Grover, R. P., and Earl Dean Miller; sister, Bertie Miller Poston; nieces, Debra Miller and Annie Lou Windham; and nephew, Christopher Miller.Mrs. Lyday is survived by nieces and nephews, Don Miller of Coward, SC, Bobby D. Miller of Johnsonville, Ann (Legrand) Hicks of N. Charleston, Larry Miller of Pamplico, Bernice Matthews of Mims, FL, Milton (Pansy) Miller of Pamplico, and Barbara Miller of Richmond, VA; a host of great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. She was affectionately known as Aunt Kat by all that knew her. A very devoted daughter to her parents. She would say "I have no regret looking after my Mother and Father, it was my honor to do so." She loved life, traveling and especially the mountains and loved her family and helped them as much as she could. Mrs. Lyday worked several places during her life, but especially loved working for Dr. Pierce. She was strong and independent to the end. We all will miss you, but we know that you are now happy and at peace. Special thank you to main caregivers, her nephew Don Miller and niece Debra Miller for being so dedicated and devoted to her care for all these years. Also, we would like to thank caregivers, Janet Cox, Shelby Cox, Claudia Cox, Joyce Coleman, Kathy Streett and Sarah Robinson for assisting us with her care and her friends in the mountains for calling her over the years. Also a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their service and dedication including Adaire Calcutt, Doris Cabbagestalk, Jerry Fennell, Brandie Fennell, Stacie Todd, Thandia Blanding and Winona Hyman. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Pamplico. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital For Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
