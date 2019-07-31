HARTSVILLE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Katherine Jordan Wilds, 90, will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kyle Henderson and the Rev. Dr. Malcolm Doubles will officiate the service and a private burial will be held in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the narthex of the church immediately following the service. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is serving the family.Mrs. Wilds, the widow of George James Wilds, III, entered into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Greenville, MS, she was a daughter of the late Clement Hopkins Jordan and Katherine Jordan.Surviving are her sons, George James Wilds, IV of Asheville, NC, Benjamin Lawton Wilds of Florence, SC, Clement Jordan Wilds of Nashville, TN, and Thomas Scott Wilds of Hartsville, SC.

