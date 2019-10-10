JOHNSONVILLE -- John Lewis Gaster, Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in a Florence hospital.Mr. John was born in Johnsonville, SC, a son of the late John Thomas and Lillian Iona Thomas Gaster. He was retired from the City of Johnsonville Wastewater Department, a member of the Old Johnsonville United Methodist Church and also attended New Hope Church. He was a Lifetime member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge # 365, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. Mr. John was a long time coach of the Johnsonville Pony League Baseball Team.He is survived by his wife, LaRita Gilpin Powell Gaster; children, Linda (Keith) Bridges, John (Rebecca) Gaster, Jr., Sandra Prosser, Thomas (Paige) Gaster, and Dianne Gaster; sister, Alice Matthews; step sons, Claude Williams and Ricky (Sharon) Powell; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Pa's two special boys, Wyatt and Chandler Griffith.He is predeceased by a brother, Wyman Brice Gaster, Sr.; step son Lance Williams; step daughter, Carla Miller; step grandson, Justin Williams.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the New Hope Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 in the New Hope Church, 719 N. New Hope Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.Memorials may be made to the Old Johnsonville United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Phillips 192 Newell Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.