JOHNSONVILLE -- John Lewis Gaster, Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in a Florence hospital.Mr. John was born in Johnsonville, SC, a son of the late John Thomas and Lillian Iona Thomas Gaster. He was retired from the City of Johnsonville Wastewater Department, a member of the Old Johnsonville United Methodist Church and also attended New Hope Church. He was a Lifetime member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge # 365, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. Mr. John was a long time coach of the Johnsonville Pony League Baseball Team.He is survived by his wife, LaRita Gilpin Powell Gaster; children, Linda (Keith) Bridges, John (Rebecca) Gaster, Jr., Sandra Prosser, Thomas (Paige) Gaster, and Dianne Gaster; sister, Alice Matthews; step sons, Claude Williams and Ricky (Sharon) Powell; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Pa's two special boys, Wyatt and Chandler Griffith.He is predeceased by a brother, Wyman Brice Gaster, Sr.; step son Lance Williams; step daughter, Carla Miller; step grandson, Justin Williams.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the New Hope Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 in the New Hope Church, 719 N. New Hope Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.Memorials may be made to the Old Johnsonville United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Phillips 192 Newell Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.
