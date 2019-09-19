LATTA -- Services for Jennifer Beth Woodle Lupo will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.Jennifer, 47, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.Born in Dillon, SC, September 11, 1972, she was the daughter of Malcolm Woodle, Sr. and the late Mary Emily Wallace Woodle. She graduated from Latta High School in 1991, and Pembroke Nursing School in 1994. Jennifer was previously employed by Honorage Nursing Center, Pines Nursing Home, and St. Eugene Hospital, and she was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church.Survivors include her father, Malcolm Woodle, Sr. of Latta; brother, Malcolm Woodle, Jr. (Waynette) of Latta; nephews, Douglas Jasper Woodle "DJ", and Richard James Woodle "RJ".Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Robbie" Lupo; and her mother, Emily Wallace Woodle.
