Bennie Edward Parker, 72, of Florence, formerly of Blenheim, was surrounded by his loving family when he went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mr. Parker was born a son of the late Corrie Taylor Parker and Prentiss Parker. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in the Vietnam War. He retired from UPS after delivering packages for 32 years, forming many special friendships with his coworkers. He was an active member of McLeod Fitness and enjoying his friends there as well. Mr. Parker was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God and an active member of the Seniors Alive Sunday School Class. He was a Godly man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Claudia Sanders Williams and W. F. Williams.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie W. Parker; son, Timmy Parker (Pam); daughters, Teresa Cole (Jon) and Beverly Lambert (Chris); grandchildren, Wade Lambert, Logan Lambert, Meredith Cole, Parker Cole, Lauren Cole, Krista Parker and Miranda Goff (Josh); great-grandchild, Ryleigh Kelley; sisters, Donna English (David) and Marilyn Brown; special sister-in-law, Karen Clark (Edgar); special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Martha Williams; a very special aunt, Vermell Odom; his spiritual brother, Eldon Hafford; a number of nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Palmetto Street Church of God directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Church. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, Gideon's International, P. O. Box 922, Florence, SC 29503 or a charity of one's choice.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
