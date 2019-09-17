FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Julia Mae McDuffie will be 12 noon Thursday in the Christ Temple Holiness Church. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service. She died Friday September 13, 2019. She was born April 24th, 1946 in Darlington County to the late Elnora McDonald and Elijah Jones.She attended Darlington County Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Spaulding High School. She was employed by Florence School District One where she served as cafeteria manager for 25 years until she retired in 1998. She was a faithful member of Angels All Around Ministries where she served on the mother board. Survivors include: a daughter Stephanie McDuffie; a son William (Cassandra) McDuffie; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.The family is receiving friends at 125 Light Street, Florence.

