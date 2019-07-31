MARION -- Raymond Eugene Britt, Sr. died July 29, 2019 at McLeod Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born November 5, 1928 in Marion County, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William B. Britt. In addition to his parents, Mr. Britt was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Imogene Huggins Britt. Mr. Britt began his employment with the Marion Police Department in 1954 after serving 8 years with the National Guard. He retired as Chief of Police after 36 years of service. During his tenure with the police department, he was recognized as Employee of the Year. A member of the Marion Rotary Club, he was honored by its membership as Citizen of the Year.Surviving Mr. Britt are his daughters, Patricia Ann Horinbein (Larry) and Kim B. Lane (Terry), and his son, Raymond E. Britt, Jr. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister, Martha B. Dozier.He was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.Mr. Britt was a lifelong member of First United Methodist where he had sung in the choir for many years and had served faithfully as a member of the men's class of Uncle Charlie's Hut.Services for Raymond E. Britt, Sr. will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins. Burial will be private.Memorials for Mr. Britt may be made to First United Methodist Church, Uncle Charlie's Hut Fund, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571.
