Robert Henry Kennedy, 82, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mr. Kennedy was born a son of the late Thelma McGee Kennedy and Henry D. "Dewey" Kennedy. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He is survived by his brothers, James C. Kennedy (Jerri) and David R. Kennedy (Norma); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum chapel with the service to be held at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

