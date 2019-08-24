Shelmon Bruce Cantrell, Jr., 84, of Florence, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.Mr. Cantrell was born in Smithville, TN a son of the late Shelmon Bruce Cantrell and Alma Omega Moore Cantrell. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and was a Sales Rep for 15 years with Bayuk Cigar Co and retired from Charles Ingram Lumber Co. He attended Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, reading the Bible, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, closely following the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers.He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Austin and Bob Cantrell, and sisters, Ivey Taylor and Helen Best.Surviving are his wife, Bettie Ann Pope Cantrell; daughter, Pam Cantrell; grandsons, Patrick Pforr and Nickolas Kaltsunis; granddaughter, Skyla Burnette; brother, Artt (Glenda) Cantrell; sister, Willie Baize.Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 2400 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with the service to follow at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
