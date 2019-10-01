FLORENCE Colon Lawton "Son" Blackmon, 103, widower of Odessa Kelly Blackmon, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 30, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Born in Timmonsville on August 1, 1916, Mr. Blackmon was the son of the late James Walter Blackmon and Martha Langston Blackmon.Mr. Blackmon grew up on the family farm in Timmonsville. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp. during the post-depression era and worked in the Naval Shipyard in Charleston during World War II and again during the Korean Conflict. He operated Pineridge Grocery in Florence until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church and a Mason. Mr. Blackmon was a lifelong avid fisherman until his health started failing. He never lost his farming roots, and always planted something just to watch it grow. He loved traveling, animals, the outdoors, and most of all, he loved his family.Mr. Blackmon is survived by his daughter, Janice Blackmon Welch and husband Bobby Welch; his great-granddaughter Taylor Allen White and husband A.J. White; his great-great grandson Blaine Allan White; his great-great-granddaughter Leighton Elizabeth White; and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.Mr. Blackmon was predeceased by two sons, Ted Blackmon and Jimmy Blackmon; three grandchildren, Tammy Blackmon, Bubba Allen and Celeste Allen; sisters, Marie Pierce, Marge Langston, Wanda Ward, Eulamae Meyers, Bertie Smith and Cecil Paul; and brothers, Buddy, Gene, Tunny, Wellings and Jack Blackmon.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff of McLeod Hospice, Southland Healthcare, and McLeod Hospital for the wonderful care given to Mr. Blackmon.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church, 3234 South Hill Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161, or to the charity of one's choice.
