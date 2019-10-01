FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Ervin Jr. "Boot" Long will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 5814 Old River Rd., Florence. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Ervin Jr. "Boot" Long, son of Mrs. Thelma W. Long and the late Ervin Long, Sr. was born July 26, 1951 in Florence County. He died Thursday, September 26, 2019.Survivors include a son, Terrence (Misty) Long; four grandchildren; his mother, Thelma W. Long; two brothers, Johnny (Christine) Long and Gene (Katheria) Long; two sisters, Doris (Reverend Ebbie) Abraham and Glories (Glenn) Barnes; a host of family; and friends.The family will receive friends at 3040 Old River Rd., Florence.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.