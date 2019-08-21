FLORENCE - Michael Wallace Bywater passed away on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. He courageously endured the fight a long battle with cancer demands. Born June 5th, 1946, to parents Irene Marjorie (Wallace) and Robert Cheever Bywater of Miami, Florida, Mike fondly reminisced of his childhood living in the Sunshine state, plucking ripe citrus fruit off the trees in the back yard, and later the due diligence required working a profitable paper route in Jacksonville. Prior to high school, the family would relocate to Florence where Mike's father opened the first Volkswagen dealership in South Carolina. Later the dealership expanded, introducing both Porsche and BMW to our state. Mike worked with his father at the dealership and developed a lifelong love of driving, racing, and eventually selling automobiles. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1964. If you ever rode shotgun with him in the Smokey Mountains you would have had quite the thrill.That fall, Mike enrolled in the University of South Carolina. He enlisted into the United States Army following his freshman year. After training at the Army Intelligence School at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, Mike astutely served in the U.S. Army Security Agency until 1971. He served in the Viet Nam war from 1968-1969 and was stationed at Phu Bai, South Viet Nam. While in country, his primary duty was intercepting enemy radio communications. By interpreting high speed Morse Code transmissions, he aided in protecting U.S. soldiers and saving lives. Upon returning home alive and in one piece, he was spat on in the San Francisco airport while still in uniform. Mike never fully recovered from that stunning and profound experience. He was honored to have served his country and was a proud Viet Nam Veteran until he died. Mike married Barbara Mason Colman (Annandale, VA) between deployments. They met during a banquet for Volkswagon's annual dealers' convention held in Georgia. Together they moved to West Germany where Mike completed his service in Bad Aibling in 1971. While in Germany, Mike also completed Leica Photography school in Wetzlar. With service behind him, he returned to USC and graduated in August 1973. After graduation, Mike stayed in Columbia, working at the Palmetto American AMC and later Hampton Pontiac dealerships through 1980. His daughter, Christine Laurel, was born in Columbia on December 21, 1974. Mike fondly referred to "Chris" as his best friend and a proud Clemson graduate. He never complained about writing checks to the rival university. He displayed both updated USC alumni association decals on his rear windshield and a Clemson Dad license plate frame.Mike joined the South Carolina Deferred Compensation program in 1980, serving as an area director. He traveled his district meeting with city, county, and state government employees helping them design their retirement plans using tax shelters and annuities. Mike was promoted in 1983 to serve as the state president of the North Carolina Deferred Compensation programs where he recruited and trained area representatives to meet with government officials. The work was completely rewarding as he enjoyed helping "folks use their own money to make money." As state president positions were realigned, he opted for a return to sales with Leith Mercedes Benz of Raleigh becoming a Master Certified Representative. Mike earned many awards and commendations for his ability to serve his loyal clients, including Mercedes Benz' Salesman of the Year. His early desire to serve others was sparked as a Boy Scout and lead him to become a faithful Rotary International member. Mike became club president and recipient of both Rotary International's Paul Head Fellowship and Rotarian of the Year 2008. Retirement finally called his name and he answered in 2015. While at his McClenaghan 50th High School reunion, Mike happened to enjoy a chat with Ms. Judy Floyd Smith. Mike remembered Judy because she had been a cheerleader, and he, chauffeur of the cheerleading van. After becoming friends on Facebook, Mike messaged Judy, inviting her to join him at an upcoming University of South Carolina home football game against Judy's beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs. Fortunately for us all, she accepted. Mike and Judy married on January 30, 2016. They enjoyed travelling together, visiting with all their grandchildren, gardening, reading, laughing, solving crossword puzzles, and walking Louie, Judy's faithful Yorkie.Mike particularly enjoyed spending time at Chris's home on the North Dakota prairie where she and her husband ranch and farm. His three young grandsons brought him great joy. The oldest, Nathan, was even born on his 65th birthday. Beginning in first grade, Nathan and "Pop" would have boisterous fun using facetime to study the weekly spelling assignments.He and Judy were constant companions. Once Mike was diagnosed with cancer, she bloomed into being his constant caregiver and advocate. Side-by-side they fought this ragingly aggressive cancer. He named her "his angel"; she surely is.Mike was preceded to the stars by his parents and only sister, April Mary. Mike is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Christine Bywater Fredrickson; Chris' husband, Dennis; three grandsons, Nathan (8), Matthew (6), and Thomas (3); Robert and Mary Smith (Amy and David), Kevin and Jenny Smith (Wesley and Tucker); and many close cousins and friends. The family would like to greatly thank the McLeod Hospice House, the Medical University of South Carolina, along with numerous helpful doctors and nurses for their skilled care and compassion during his illness. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 24, 2019 from 4-6pm at Waters-Powell Funeral Home, 400 S. Dargan Street Florence, SC, 29506. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am Monday, August 25, 2019. A private burial at Mount Hope Cemetery will take place prior to the Memorial Service. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 87, Florence, SC 29503 or McLeod Hospice House, c/o McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502. He is greatly missed.
