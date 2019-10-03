Funeral Services for Mr. Frederick Eugene "Lil David" Mitchell Law will be conducted 2:00 PM today at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center of New Ebenezer Baptist Church with interment to follow in Faith Memorial Gardens. Reverend Michelle Law-Gordon will be officiating the service. "Lil David," as he was affectionately called, was born in Florence County on October 19, 1970, the son of Gladys Coe Law and David Mitchell. He departed this life on September 28, 2019. He accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior and was baptized at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1976. He was educated in the public schools of Florence, SC and was a member of Wilson High School, Class of 1988. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roletha Baxter and Luther Williams; and stepmother, Virginia Mitchell. Survivors include his son, Frederick A. Law; granddaughters; seven sisters: Patricia (Sylvester) Gregg, Lollie (Gary) Jackson, Denise Law, Hattie McDaniel, Debra (Harry) Hall, Gladys (Kenneth) Hicks and Rev. Michelle Law-Gordon; brothers, Mannie Law, Jimmy Law, Kenneth Law, Phillip (Ericka) King, Larry (Tiffany) King, Jerry King, Kenneth Law, Ernest "Stony" King and Nathaniel Thomas; his companion and grandson, Carolyn and Triston Washington; sister-in-law, Fenecia Law; children he loved as his own, Tracie (Danny) Moses, Anita Brown, Chris Brown and Rashad Brown; special niece, Veronica Burton; adopted brother, Kevin Fulton; stepsisters: Rev. Shelby Jean Smith, Rev. Shawn Smith, Lisa Rahnd and Anita Harrell; best friends: Marvin Smith, Amp Franks, Frank Hiers, Fabian Johnson and Earl Simmons; and a host of other family members and friends.The family is receiving friends at 805 Ashley Court, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
