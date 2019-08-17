Larry Manuel Elswick, 72, of Timmonsville, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Elswick was born a son of the late Mary Bell Tackett Elswick and Mahlon Elswick. He retired from Kiah Creek Coal Mining where he worked as a coal miner. Mr. Elswick was a member of Elim Baptist Church. He was a huge University of Kentucky fan.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Phillip Elswick, and sister, Avonelle McKinster. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Ellen Mullins Elswick; sons, Larry Scott Elswick (Jennifer) of Alexander, AR and Phillip Wendell Elswick (Georgie) of Florence, SC; daughter, Saundra Dorrell (Jay) of Effingham, SC; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford Elswick of East Liberty, OH, Lloyd Elswick of Virgie, KY and Roger Elswick of East Liberty, OH; sisters, Phyllis "Adele" Hall of Richwood, OH, Brenda Coleman of Pikeville, KY, Bessie Garten of Summerville, FL and Beverly Johnson of Virgie, KY and special niece, Janice Harmon (Thomas) of Bean Station, TN.Funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM 4:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
