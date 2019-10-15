LAKE CITY -- Margaret Eloise Driggers, 78, wife of William Jake Driggers, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home.Mrs. Driggers was born April 13, 1941 in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late Jackson Smiley and Frances Morris Smiley. She graduated from Lake City High School and retired from Baxter Laboratory. Mrs. Driggers was a member of the Lake City Church of God.Surviving in addition to her husband of Lake City are her sons, Gregg (Tina) Driggers of Spring Lake, NC and Jason (Charlotte) Driggers of Lake City; grandsons, Justin Driggers and Cole Driggers of Spring Lake, NC, Wyatt (Hannah) Driggers of Lake City; granddaughter, Corissa Driggers of Lake City; great grandchildren, Paisley Eaddy and Gannon Driggers, both of Lake City; sisters, Inez Jordan of Florence and Jeanette Smiley of Lake City.Mrs. Driggers was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Smiley and Billy Smiley.Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lake City Church of God. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM, prior to the service, at the church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Lake City Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 549, Lake City, SC 29560.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

