Mrs. Myldred B. Cuttino age 99, of Starke went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Myldred was born and raised in and around Florence, South Carolina where she enjoyed her childhood and Youth. After graduation from High School she attended Winthrop University (when Winthrope was all female).In October 1940, Myldred married her sweetheart, Marion David Cuttino. As newlyweds they traveled and lived various places before calling West Palm Beach, Florida home. Mrs. Cuttino moved to Kingsley Lake/Starke area in 1953. Prior to her returning to this area she had worked at Camp Blanding for a number of years, commuting from Gainesville. Myldred later retired after thirty years with the State of Florida Surplus Property Division as an accountant in charge of inventory. Mrs. Cuttino was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Starke for over 50 years before moving her membership to Madison Street Baptist Church. Myldred loved people and having been blessed with good health, most of her life, she was able to travel both here and abroad enjoying her retirement years. She was a former member of the Starke Women's Club and an avid bridge and bingo player.In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; Francis Bright Beard and Minnie (Hill) Beard of Starke and her brother; Francis B. Beard of Wilmington, North Carolina.Survivors are: her daughter, Melody (Ronnie) Kirkland. Honoring Mrs. Cuttino's wishes a private graveside service was held at Crosby Lake Cemetery with Reverend Howard "Jakie" Carmicle officiating. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200 www.jonesgallagherfh.com. A special thank you to the "Angels" at Parkside Assisted Living and North East Florida Community Hospice for all the love and care you give each and every day! May God continue to bless each and every one of you! Mom, you're in our thoughts and prayers and always in our hearts. Love to all until we meet again
