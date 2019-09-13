Florence - Daisy Lee Jeffords, 85, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born October 29, 1933 in Florence County, a daughter of the late Joseph 'Buck" and Livia C. Flowers Bone. In addition to her parents Daisy was predeceased by her son, Joseph D. Jeffords; three brothers, Van "Blue" Bone, Clyde Bone and James "Boss" Bone.She is survived by her son, Johnny Kelvin Jeffords (Sabrina) of Conway; her daughter, Cindy Bone of Florence; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren a number of nieces and nephews, and very special friends Louise Nichols, Debbie Hill, Pat Poston and Caroline Smith.Daisy's work career included ElectroMotive, J.P. Stevens and General Electric from which she retired. She also sold Avon and Home Interior. She volunteered at lighthouse Ministries. Daisy loved bargain shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was well-known for making cakes and pies; the 11 layer chocolate cake was a favorite to many people.Daisy was a long time member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Rehoboth Baptist Church located at 1408 Old Wallace Gregg Road, Florence, SC. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lighthouse Ministries, 1416 W. Evans Street, Florence, SC29501 or Rehoboth Baptist Church.Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
