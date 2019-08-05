MULLINS -- Mrs. Shirley Rogers McDonald Harrelson, wife of Billy B. Harrelson, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home after an extended illness.Mrs. Harrelson was born September 29, 1944 in Marion County, the daughter of the late Walter Morris ''W.M.'' Rogers and the late Louise Martin Rogers. She was a 1963 graduate of Marion High School and she also graduated from Carolina College of Commerce. Shirley worked as a legal secretary for 32 years. She was a former member of Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church but was currently a member of Gapway Baptist Church. Shirley was a very active member in the church and a member of the choir. She actively participated in the "Christian Fellowship Program" at two Nursing Homes and one Assisted Living Home every month. Shirley loved the Lord and loved people. She tried to live her life in a way that would be pleasing to the Lord and to help others.Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, William L. McDonald.Surviving Shirley in addition to her husband of the home are: her Daughter: Christy M. (Derrick) Berry of Marion; 2 Stepsons: Steven (Lynn) Harrelson of Hartsville and Martin D. "Marty" (Pam) Harrelson of Darlington; her Grandchildren: Avery W. Berry and Kaylee S. Berry of Marion; her Step-Grandchildren: Stephanie Harrelson of Charlotte, N.C., Elizabeth Harrelson of Hartsville, Caroline Harrelson of Hartsville, and Meredith Harrelson of Darlington; 2 Brothers: Donald E. (Linda) Rogers of Murrells Inlet and Morris Eugene (Jane) Rogers of Summerville; 3 Special Sisters-in-Law: Jimmie Faye Moody of Florence; Ann McDonald of Mullins and Dorolyn H. Moyle of Hampton, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, August 6, from 1 :00 until 2:00 P.M. at Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church.Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church, with Rev. Philip Fulmer and Rev. Steve Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Old Ebenezer Church Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church, 1048 Dudley Rd., Marion, S.C. 29571 or Gapway Baptist Church, 2305 s. Hwy. 41, Mullins, S.C. 29574.
