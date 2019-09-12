Mrs. Maria Elena Morgan Williams, 78, of Lancaster, widow of Randolph "Sonny" Williams, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born July 23, 1941 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James William Morgan and Louise Williams Morgan. Mrs. Williams was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Williams retired from Dupont in Florence. She loved to watch Walker Texas Ranger, old westerns and game shows. Mrs. Williams enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Williams will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Anderson officiating. Entombment will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.Mrs. Williams is survived by a daughter, Darla Louise Hinson and her husband David of Lancaster; two step-sons, Stevie Williams and Dr. J. Scott Williams both of Florence; a step-daughter, Sheryl Hyman of Darlington; a brother, Hubert Richard "Spanky" Morgan of Lancaster; a sister, Gail Morgan Hyatt of Lancaster; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church and other times at her home.Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls, Hwy., Lancaster, SC 29720.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Williams.

