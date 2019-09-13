Byron Scott Best, 58, husband of Eloise Woodberry Best, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after an extended illness.Scott was born November 21, 1960 in Mullins, a son of Addie Mae Alford Best and the late Carl Francis Best. He was a former employee of Time Warner Cable Company. Scott was a US Air Force veteran. He was a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide fan and dearly loved his dogs. Scott was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, where he had served as Deacon, a choir member, a Sunday School teacher, Disciple Training Director and a leader for Team Kids.Surviving Scott in addition to his wife of 32 years and of the home are: his Mother: Addie Mae Alford Best of Mullins; 2 Daughters: Destiny Best and her boyfriend, Nick Perry and Amy Best; an expected grandson: Colton Scott Perry; 2 Brothers: Wendell Best of Columbia and Darrell (Nancy) Best of Mullins; 3 Brothers-in-Law: Leo (Debbie) Woodberry, Randy (Kathy) Woodberry and Ricky Woodberry; and several nieces and nephews.Scott was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Mike Best.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, September 15, from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Cox-Collins Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Kirkland and Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl. Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
