George Edward Magera, 93, of Mullins, passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior and joined his beloved Nancy on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Glenolden, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1925, the son of the late John Joseph Magera and Anna Greisiger Magera.His family celebrates his 93 years of life, love and joy. George studied Radio and TV Broadcast Engineering at Capitol Radio Engineering Institute. He was a former owner of Mullins See & Hear Shoppe, a Technical Pioneer and World War 2 veteran serving on a destroyer escort as a sonar man. Shortly after coming to Mullins from Pennsylvania to make engineering repairs to WJAY Radio, George called his parents and told them he was home. He also found a home at WJAY and became a DJ on the "Yawn at Dawn" radio program. He fell in love with Mullins, South Carolina and the people who lived here, and they in turn fell in love with him. There was one person in particular that caught his eye and that was Nancy Jo Strickland. They eventually married in 1956 and remained married until her passing last year. From holding doors to always having an extra can of hair spray, he spent decades treating the love of his life like a princess, and served as an example of a true Southern gentleman to everyone he met. He made those around him feel like family with his warm smile and heartfelt words of wisdom. George was Man of the Year at the Church of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church and a member of the Mullins Lions Club. When he turned 90, he was given a key to the city of Mullins and honored with "George Magera Day." One of his most memorable moments was serving as Grand Marshall for Let's Cruise Main 2018. He was the voice of the Pee Dee Academy Eagles for years and remained the voice of Mullins through telling the town's stories with his famous Facebook posts. Many people recount stories of George doing them a favor, but he never told those stories himself, he helped people because he loved them, not because he wanted the recognition. George was incredibly proud to serve his country in the Navy and to wear his veteran hat when his wife, Nancy, allowed it. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Magera a sister, Anna Touhey, and his granddaughter, Laure Taylor.George is remembered by his sister, Helen Whitmore, daughters, Nancy Sechtin (Alan) of Florence and Chris Taylor of Surfside Beach, his grandsons, Joseph Taylor, George Taylor, Sean Taylor, and Daniel Sechtin, his granddaughters, Carole (Shane) Steele and Bridget Taylor, and great-grandsons, Jackson and Griffin Steele, as well as, many nieces and nephews who were all special in his eyes. His sense of humor, his manners, and his ability to brighten every room lives on through them. After one of his classic speeches, George often raised a toast and said, "Here's to the good guys." From his family to everyone who loved him, "Here's to the best guy."The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday evening August 7, 2019 at Meares Funeral Home in Mullins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 8th in the chapel of the funeral home with interment to follow at Devotion Gardens.If you would like to remember George, the family suggests that memorials be made in his memory to the Church of the Infant Jesus, 4534 North Highway 501, Marion, South Carolina 29571, Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 443, Mullins, South Carolina 29574, or Mullins Lions Club, P.O. Box 42, Mullins, South Carolina 29574.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.