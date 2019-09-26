DARLINGTON -- Texas Lee "Tex" Willard, age 90, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church at 2:00 on Saturday, September 28, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00pm Friday evening at Belk Funeral Home.Born in Black Lick, VA on March 30, 1929, Tex was the son of the late Oakley L. Willard and Hazel Malone Willard Pawley. Tex served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then went to work for Burlington Industries, and transferred to Darlington in 1969. Affectionately known as "Paw-Paw", he loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, where he was Deacon Emeritus.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ethel Cline Willard, three daughters and sons-in-law: Lynda and Sidney Belk of Darlington, Debi and Darrell Newsome of Hartsville, Kaye and Billy Watford of Darlington, grandchildren: Curry (Tiffany) Belk II, Jaby Belk, Tripp (Brandi) Newsome, Will (Ashleigh) Newsome, John (Rhonda) Williams, Ben (Shiloh) Williams, Catherine Williams, Billy Watford II; fourteen great-grandchildren, and his gingerbread daughter, Toni Pringle.Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1416 Lamar Highway, Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.