Simeon Wesley "Wes" Reeves, Jr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Mr. Reeves was born in Mullins, SC, the son of the late Simeon Wesley Reeves and Hattie Humphries Reeves. He was a US Air Force veteran having served during Vietnam and retired after more than 40 years from Black's Tire.Surviving are his wife, Rheta Jaillette Reeves, of Florence; sons, George "Bubba" (Darcie) Fleming of Pawley's Island and Jeremy Fleming of the home; daughters, Denise (Ricardo Rascon) Reeves of Durham, NC, Kimberly (John) Follin of Coward, SC, and Kelly Fleming of Florence; three grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-grandson, and sister, Angie Carlson of Florence.Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Florence National Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
