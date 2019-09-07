DILLSBURG, PA -- Elwood "Marlin" Miller Sr, 84, of Dillsburg peacefully passed away in his home Saturday, August 31, 2019.Marlin was a well known foreign car mechanic in the Dillsburg area having owned and operated Dillsburg Foreign Car Service, as well as Gettysburg Foreign Car Service, Biglerville Foreign Car Service, and Miller's Foreign Car Service in Florence, South Carolina.Marlin; son of the late Charles & Naomi (Hummelbaugh) Miller, is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, JoAnn (Hock) Miller, his sister Dorthy Carey of Gettysburg, four sons Elwood (and wife Sharon) of Georgia, Randy (and wife Lana) of Dillsburg, David (and wife Diane) of Dillsburg, and Michael (and Pam) of Georgia, along with one daughter Robyn (and husband Kenny) Case of East Berlin, 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his five brothers, Wilson, Eugene, Edwin, Dale, and Donnie, his sister Edith Sheaffer, his son Brian, his daughter Linda (Taylor), his daughter in law Diane "Sue" and grandson Michael "Mikey" Miller.Marlin enjoyed traveling in his motorhome and was a member of the Eagles Club in Gettysburg, and Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin.Viewing was held on Thursday, September 5th, at 10am, with services at noon in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg; burial followed at Dillsburg Cemetery.Any donations can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 (https://www.adamscountyspca.org/donate-1).
