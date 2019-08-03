Violette Ann Oney Hearne, 79, of the Evergreen Community, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Commander Nursing Center. Ann was born in Princeton, WVA, a daughter of the late Ray Ambrose and Violette Taylor Oney. She loved her Lord and ministering to people through Home Bible Studies, being a Sunday School Teacher and sending greeting cards. She retired as the Church Secretary from Evergreen Baptist Church and was attending Lebanon Church. Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Raymon Heywood Hearne; four children, Elizabeth (Sandy) Morris, Cynthia (Ray) Velasquez, Michael (Ellen) Hearne, and Stephen (Laurie) Hearne; three siblings, Nancy Oney, Susie (David) Tull, and Tony (Linda) Oney; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM just prior to the services at the church and other times at the residence of Elizabeth and Sandy Morris, 1016 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
