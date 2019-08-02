Marcel Boggs, 53, of Florence passed away on 07/31/2019. He was born in Mullins, SC to Linda (Floyd) Boggs and the late Mancel Boggs, Sr. Marcel served in the U.S. Army for two years. Upon his return, he attended Francis Marion University where he played basketball. Known as the "big man on campus", Marcel was an integral part of the 1990 team that went to the NAIA Men's National Basketball Championship Tournament. After a successful college career, Marcel played one season of Professional Basketball in Belgium. Upon his return, Marcel and his wife began raising their beautiful family together. He later attended school at night to complete his college degree. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Coker College. He was a teacher and a coach before his health declined. Marcel loved his students and athletes and believed in building a strong foundation in learning the basics in life and sports. His impact on others has created an everlasting memory for those that knew him. For 20 years, he worked with the Pepsi Carolina Classic as the announcer, earning him recognition as the "Voice of the Classic". However, Marcel is best known for his singing. He was an extremely gifted singer and musician, using his talents to bring joy to those who heard him. Marcel loved the Lord and was humbled by the many miracles God performed in his life. It is that living testimony that will continue to bring glory to God forever. Marcel is survived by his wife, Becky (Shane) Boggs, son Richard Boggs of Montana, two daughters, Caitlyn (Boggs) Harris and Emily Boggs, a granddaughter, Audrey Harris, all of Florence. He is also survived by his mother, brother Rickey (Rockie Lynn) Boggs of Ohio and a sister Mishelle Harvey of Chapin and his Uncle Allen (Dawn) Floyd of Mullins, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and "adopted" children. A church-led Celebration of Life will be held at Lebanon Church located at 7005 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC on Monday, August 5 at 11am. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lebanon Church or the Boys & Girls Club of Florence in Marcel's memory.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.