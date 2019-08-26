MOUNT PLEASANT -- A true southern gentleman, Jack was born on September 22, 1947, in Greenville, South Carolina. A caring, funny and outgoing friend, a loving and supportive father and grandfather, and as a husband, he was the very best a woman could ever wish for. On August 23, 2019, Jack died of Multiple Myeloma after a courageous battle of a year and a half. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel immediately following the service and at home, 1828 Carolina Park Boulevard. Burial will be private.Jack was the husband of Kathryn Kern Aull Dearhart, and the father of Jack Ryle Dearhart III (Amy) of Darlington, SC, Catherine Dearhart Bray of Greenville, SC, S. Graham Kellett of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and James McClellan Kellett of Jersey City, NJ.After graduating from Greenville High School, Jack attended and graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1969 with a degree in Political Science. He was a Life Member of The Citadel Alumni Association and proud member of the Class of '69 Golf Dawgs. He earned a Masters of Education degree with an emphasis in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC. Jack served proudly in the SC Army National Guard, retiring with more than 20 years of service.Employed by the Darlington County Schools from 1970-2001, Jack served as teacher, coach, transportation supervisor, assistant principal and principal. After retirement, he served as a sales consultant with Premier Agendas in Bellingham, WA, and School Specialty in Wisconsin. Over many years, Jack was part of the team that refereed SC Independent School Association's football and basketball games. It was an activity that Jack truly loved.During his time in Darlington, Jack served on the Darlington Mental Health Board, and the board of the American Red Cross. He also served on the City of Darlington Recreation Board as member and chairman. For over 30 years, Jack and his family were members of the First Baptist Church of Darlington, SC where Jack served as a member of the Communion Committee, and was chairman of the church Personnel Committee. He was also a Deacon and served as vice-chair of the Deacons. Jack enjoyed his membership in the Darlington Kiwanis Club until his move to Columbia in 2001. As a Kiwanian, he served on several committees and was awarded the title of Distinguished President by Kiwanis International.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Ryle Dearhart, Sr. and Jean Patton Cowan Dearhart of Greenville, SC, his infant son, and his first wife, Lemoine Fleming Dearhart, of Darlington, SC. He is survived by his wife Kern, his children, and his grandchildren: Jack Ryle Dearhart IV and Carter Anderson Dearhart of Darlington, SC, and Kathryn Hartley Kellett, of Mt. Pleasant; and Hampton Parks Bray of Greenville, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Class of 1969, Capers Hall Auditorium Fund or The Class of 1969, Scholarship Fund, c/o The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 or a charity of your choice.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
