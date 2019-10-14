FLORENCE -- Arlo Joseph Jordan, beautiful infant son of Amy and Weston Jordan, was received into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.Arlo joins his (MiMi) Mary B. Tyler, (PaPa) John J. Tyler, Flora and Charlie Jordan, and Edward Moore. Arlo is survived by his big brother, Atticus, and his sister Cecilia; grandparents, Judy (JiJi) Jordan, Proctor (Papa P) and Kenan (KeKe) Jordan; great grandparents, Kitty (MaMa Kitty) and B. Lloyd (Papa) Woodall.A private service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Monday, October 14th, 2019. The family was received at Lake Swamp Baptist Church in Timmonsville after the service.The Jordan family is very grateful to all family and friends for their overwhelming amount of love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. A special "Thank You" to Pastor Ben and everyone at Lake Swamp Baptist Church."We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms in heaven".You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
