Florence, SC - Louise Elizabeth "Betty" Mims, 72 passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service at the church.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com
