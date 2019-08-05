CHARLESTON -- Dedree (Dee) P. Owens, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 2nd 2019 at her home in Charleston, SC. Dedree was born on January 30, 1951 in Florence, SC, the daughter of the late Tolan P. and Hazel L. Plummer. She was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in Florence and Charleston Southern University. Dee worked as a librarian at the College of Charleston, the Charleston Library Society, and Hollings Cancer Center until her retirement in 2016. A devoted wife and mother, Dee is survived by her husband, Walter Owens of Charleston; her son Ethan Syracuse of Charleston; and her daughter Margot Syracuse of Hartford, CT. Dee also leaves her sister Cynthia Pierce (Danny) and a nephew, Brett Fowler (Mary Neale) of Florence. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley on Tuesday, August 6 from 6-8pm and a graveside memorial service in Florence, SC, at Florence Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 7 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.