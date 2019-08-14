Funeral services for Mrs. Christine Eaddy Lewis will be conducted 12:00 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pentecostal United Apostolic Church of Christ with burial to follow in Grace Tabernacle Ministries Cemetery. She died on Sunday, August 11th in a local hospice facility after an illness. Christine was born on July 16, 1932 to Arthur and Mabell Davis Eaddy. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was a member of Grace Tabernacle Ministries. In addition to her parents and her husband, Esau Lewis, Sr., she was preceded in death by nine brothers and four sisters. Survivors include: eight children: Oneatha (Fred) Jones, Ernestine L. Grice, Shirley Lewis, Esau (Mary Ann) Lewis, Joe Nathan (Annette) Lewis, James (Sophia) Lewis, Quillie (Patsy) Lewis and Johnny (Theresa) Bartelle; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grands; one great-great grand; two brothers, Aaron Bartelle and Lee Anderson (Dorothy) Bartelle; three sisters: Rosa Lee Bartelle, Martha (Jim) Eldridge and Arphine Eaddy of; one aunt, Rosa "Beck" McGill; four sisters-in-law: Annie Bell Eldridge, Lottie Lewis, Ivory Dell Lewis and Edena Bartelle; two brothers-in-law, Marion "Pete" Allison and Allen (Ola) Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-8:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at the home, 440 West Springbranch Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
