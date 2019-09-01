DARLINGTON -- Judy Gault Cowick, age 76, died Friday August 30, 2019 in a local hospital. Judy was born on January 24, 1943 in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Roy Daniel Gault and the late Vermelle Outlaw Gault. Mrs. Cowick was married to the late William "Doodle" Mitchell Cowick. Mrs. Cowick attended First Church of God.She is survived by her son, Mitchell Dean Cowick, her daughter, Chrystal Newcamp, both of Darlington, grandchildren, Joshua Deane and Gage Cowick, and sisters Dannette Phillips and Gayle Anderson, both of Columbia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Darlington man charged in Saturday shooting death of Marion man
-
Chesterfield County School District: Cheraw football coach Poole, assistant Garvin suspended from coaching duties for season's first three games
-
Florence County deputies stage early morning Johnsonville drug raid
-
Three juveniles charged with making threats against Florence One Schools
-
Plan calls for four middle schools in Florence One
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.