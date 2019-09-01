DARLINGTON -- Judy Gault Cowick, age 76, died Friday August 30, 2019 in a local hospital. Judy was born on January 24, 1943 in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Roy Daniel Gault and the late Vermelle Outlaw Gault. Mrs. Cowick was married to the late William "Doodle" Mitchell Cowick. Mrs. Cowick attended First Church of God.She is survived by her son, Mitchell Dean Cowick, her daughter, Chrystal Newcamp, both of Darlington, grandchildren, Joshua Deane and Gage Cowick, and sisters Dannette Phillips and Gayle Anderson, both of Columbia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com

